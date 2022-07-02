Update, Version 20220702

English

Added some withered trees near the Unlucky-13 Motel. They are attackable.

Added one more variation of the Possessed enemies near the Unlucky-13 Motel.

New location: The Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church

[Sins of the Father]Story continues a bit. (Variable changed from 515 to 520)

简体中文

在厄运13旅馆附近加入了一些树木。可以攻击。

在厄运13旅馆加入了一种新的被附体之人的变体。

新地点：王后镇教堂的内部房间。

【父辈的原罪】故事小幅推进。（剧情变量从515变更到了520）