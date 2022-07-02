 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 July 2022

Update, Version 20220702

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
Added some withered trees near the Unlucky-13 Motel. They are attackable.
Added one more variation of the Possessed enemies near the Unlucky-13 Motel.
New location: The Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church
[Sins of the Father]Story continues a bit. (Variable changed from 515 to 520)
简体中文
在厄运13旅馆附近加入了一些树木。可以攻击。
在厄运13旅馆加入了一种新的被附体之人的变体。
新地点：王后镇教堂的内部房间。
【父辈的原罪】故事小幅推进。（剧情变量从515变更到了520）

