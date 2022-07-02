Saturday spruce-up, summer edition

This is another small patch fixing the following issues that were reported in the last few days:

Project interaction: Megastructures and Elysium did not play along when built on the same planet, resulting in duplicate, unsatisfiable needs. They're now best buddies.

Void Synthesizer vs Fargate Terminal: Void Synthesizers had a bunch of weird behaviors when connected to a fargate terminal in the "Greener pastures" mission, leading to crashes. These issues should now be resolved.

Automation dependence quirk: the behavior of the quirk did not match its description, affecting structures as well as planets. It should no longer do so, and the description is more precise about what's going to happen.

Campaign: The forebear archive and fargate terminals now have an option to return to them later after you trigger their completion event, instead of forcing you to go through with activating them.

Isolated sector: "Borrowed" technology options that are duplicates of what you already have are now greyed out and disabled on the "copy techs" screen.

After these fixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1074) on Windows and v1.3(b1075) on Mac.