 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STAY ALIVE update for 2 July 2022

We are releasing our first update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9049808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome!

The Mad Games Studio development team is with you.

For our game STAY ALIVE, an update has been released that has made our game more convenient and improved the stability of work.

In this update, we have added:
  • A test version of the Menu (Where you can customize the graphics in more detail). In the future, the list of settings will expand.
  • The ability to skip the initial cutscene.
  • A pause has been added, now you can press Esc at any time in the game and a pause will open, and you can also change the graphics in real time from it.

  • The English language has finally appeared. The interface has been completely redesigned for translation, as well as subtitles.
What has been fixed:
  • Improved stability and correction of critical errors in the game;
  • Recycling of light on locations, but in future updates the city will be completely redesigned;

Also, if you have any questions about the game, want to talk to the development team, then we are waiting for you on our Discord server.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link