We are releasing our first update)

Welcome!

The Mad Games Studio development team is with you.

For our game STAY ALIVE, an update has been released that has made our game more convenient and improved the stability of work.

A test version of the Menu (Where you can customize the graphics in more detail). In the future, the list of settings will expand.

The ability to skip the initial cutscene.

A pause has been added, now you can press Esc at any time in the game and a pause will open, and you can also change the graphics in real time from it.

The English language has finally appeared. The interface has been completely redesigned for translation, as well as subtitles.

What has been fixed:

Improved stability and correction of critical errors in the game;

Recycling of light on locations, but in future updates the city will be completely redesigned;

Also, if you have any questions about the game, want to talk to the development team, then we are waiting for you on our Discord server.