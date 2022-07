Dear Players,

we just update the current version from 1.0.5.0. to 1.0.6.0.

This small patch addresses the Battle system by extending the time you have to make a move during battles, both in Easy mode and Normal mode.

Also, it addresses a bug in production that prevented you from getting the map to Crystal Bay if you gave Phorowenia the Gnome Nightcap Mushrooms she asked for, from Inventory Slot Number 3.

Many thanks,

WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/