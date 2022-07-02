Hotfix 0.5.3.0a

This hotfix fixes reported issues and some regressions from the new added pooling and skill stacking systems for performence improvements.

Bugfixes:

Fixed crash on using bursting wield and bursting shot

Fixed spread of skills which scatter projectiles

Fixed duplicated projectiles on skills which scatter projectiles

Fixed a bug which caused wrong number of projectiles being spawned on skills which scatter projectiles

Fixed a bug which caused skill that create scattering projectiles to not spawn at all

Fixed shadow on fireball projectiles

Fixed shadow on enemy fire projectiles

Fixed corrupted boss on void map not shooting projectiles

Fixed ice trap not shooting projectiles

Fixed bug boss not shooting projectiles

Thanks for all the reports. If you encounter any issue please let us know we will try to resolve them as soon as possible.

