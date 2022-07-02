 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 2 July 2022

Hotfix 0.5.3.0a

2 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes reported issues and some regressions from the new added pooling and skill stacking systems for performence improvements.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash on using bursting wield and bursting shot
  • Fixed spread of skills which scatter projectiles
  • Fixed duplicated projectiles on skills which scatter projectiles
  • Fixed a bug which caused wrong number of projectiles being spawned on skills which scatter projectiles
  • Fixed a bug which caused skill that create scattering projectiles to not spawn at all
  • Fixed shadow on fireball projectiles
  • Fixed shadow on enemy fire projectiles
  • Fixed corrupted boss on void map not shooting projectiles
  • Fixed ice trap not shooting projectiles
  • Fixed bug boss not shooting projectiles

Thanks for all the reports. If you encounter any issue please let us know we will try to resolve them as soon as possible.

