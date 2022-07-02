Hotfix 0.5.3.0a

This hotfix fixes reported issues and some regressions from the new added pooling and skill stacking systems for performence improvements.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed crash on using bursting wield and bursting shot
- Fixed spread of skills which scatter projectiles
- Fixed duplicated projectiles on skills which scatter projectiles
- Fixed a bug which caused wrong number of projectiles being spawned on skills which scatter projectiles
- Fixed a bug which caused skill that create scattering projectiles to not spawn at all
- Fixed shadow on fireball projectiles
- Fixed shadow on enemy fire projectiles
- Fixed corrupted boss on void map not shooting projectiles
- Fixed ice trap not shooting projectiles
- Fixed bug boss not shooting projectiles
Thanks for all the reports. If you encounter any issue please let us know we will try to resolve them as soon as possible.
