Lone King Version 3.00

Lone King version 3 has released with

Improved GUI

Better default art and graphics settings

New defects for all characters, adding tactical depth

Larger playable area

The GUI will continue to improve, and gameplay will focus on increasing the need for careful use of abilities to avoid being able to win missions without a plan. Menus will also be improved to be clearer to first time users.

There are no current plans to add more story missions, but the story will be improved, and possibly added to with a new way to delivery story outside of missions and cutscenes.