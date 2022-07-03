 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone King update for 3 July 2022

Lone King Version 3.00

Share · View all patches · Build 9049636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lone King version 3 has released with

  • Improved GUI
  • Better default art and graphics settings
  • New defects for all characters, adding tactical depth
  • Larger playable area

The GUI will continue to improve, and gameplay will focus on increasing the need for careful use of abilities to avoid being able to win missions without a plan. Menus will also be improved to be clearer to first time users.

There are no current plans to add more story missions, but the story will be improved, and possibly added to with a new way to delivery story outside of missions and cutscenes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link