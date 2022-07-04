Galaxy Patch Notes V0.990.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9049629 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi Captains!

We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s Interstellar Independence event. There’s still a couple of days left to teach those dastardly Brito-Bots a lesson!

But it’s no time to relax, Captain. Keep an eye out for returning weekend Live AI and Lore-based events, with some serious summer spoils to follow…

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.990.4 Changelogs:

New Research added: Vacuum Packing I, II, and III

New Starlog Icons to indicate Battle Type

Scratchy Items now always provide a Reward

Multiple XP Book Items can now be used at once

Crew XP can now overflow past Current Level when using an XP Book Item

Crews can now Level continuously (if available) without closing the Panel

Crews can now Level when accessed in the Crew Inventory Panel

Disabled Camera Zoom on Crew Level Up animation

Research: Python Requirements for several AI Commands lowered

Reduced Level Requirements for Auto Machine Gun/HMG Turret Modules

Minigun Ammo Capacity and Manufacture Rate increased

Hwacha Drone Launcher Volley increased by 5

BFR Projectile Flight Speed increased by 5

New AI Conditions List:

Current Room Has No Enemy Crew

Current Room Has No Friendly Crew

Origin Room Has No Enemy Crew

Origin Room Has No Friendly Crew

Enemy Room Has No Friendly Crew

Friendly Room Has No Enemy Crew

Friendly Room Has Friendly Crew

Friendly Room Has No Friendly Crew

New AI Actions List:

Set Power to 3

Set Power to 4

Set Power to 5

Set Power to 6

Accounts must be Verified to participate in Public Chat

Increased Mineral/Gas Market Price limits based on Ship Level

In-App-Purchase Rewards are now Auto-Collected

In-App-Purchase number of Bonus Fleet Gifts now scales appropriately

Room Controls in Battle will now Highlight the Selected Room

Borrowing a Crew from the Fleet will no longer close the Donated Crew panel

Added Ship Camera Panning keyboard shortcut keys

Updated several Default keyboard shortcut keys

LLPVP Matchups can no longer be Scanned or Skipped

LLPVP Draws and Escapes Rewards rescaled

LLPVP Daily Battle Limit reduced to 12

Regular PvP is now enabled after reaching the LLPVP Daily Battle Limit

Fixed several Live AI bugs

Fixed invalid Trophy Loss and Result displays in Starlog

Fixed a bug preventing correct Ship Shaking animations/effects

Fixed a bug with Friend Replay Sharing when either Target is not in a Fleet

Fixed a bug causing an invalid display of Bank VIP Status

Fixed a bug preventing the Bank Menu from refreshing after purchase

Fixed a bug with Room Skins not displaying correctly in Inventory

Crew Prestige options have changed! Please make sure to triple-check any changes before starting a Prestige combination after the 1st of July.

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team