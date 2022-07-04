Galaxy Patch Notes V0.990.4

Hi Captains!
We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s Interstellar Independence event. There’s still a couple of days left to teach those dastardly Brito-Bots a lesson!
But it’s no time to relax, Captain. Keep an eye out for returning weekend Live AI and Lore-based events, with some serious summer spoils to follow…
Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.
Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.
V0.990.4 Changelogs:
New Research added: Vacuum Packing I, II, and III
New Starlog Icons to indicate Battle Type
Scratchy Items now always provide a Reward
Multiple XP Book Items can now be used at once
Crew XP can now overflow past Current Level when using an XP Book Item
Crews can now Level continuously (if available) without closing the Panel
Crews can now Level when accessed in the Crew Inventory Panel
Disabled Camera Zoom on Crew Level Up animation
Research: Python Requirements for several AI Commands lowered
Reduced Level Requirements for Auto Machine Gun/HMG Turret Modules
Minigun Ammo Capacity and Manufacture Rate increased
Hwacha Drone Launcher Volley increased by 5
BFR Projectile Flight Speed increased by 5
New AI Conditions List:
Current Room Has No Enemy Crew
Current Room Has No Friendly Crew
Origin Room Has No Enemy Crew
Origin Room Has No Friendly Crew
Enemy Room Has No Friendly Crew
Friendly Room Has No Enemy Crew
Friendly Room Has Friendly Crew
Friendly Room Has No Friendly Crew
New AI Actions List:
Set Power to 3
Set Power to 4
Set Power to 5
Set Power to 6
Accounts must be Verified to participate in Public Chat
Increased Mineral/Gas Market Price limits based on Ship Level
In-App-Purchase Rewards are now Auto-Collected
In-App-Purchase number of Bonus Fleet Gifts now scales appropriately
Room Controls in Battle will now Highlight the Selected Room
Borrowing a Crew from the Fleet will no longer close the Donated Crew panel
Added Ship Camera Panning keyboard shortcut keys
Updated several Default keyboard shortcut keys
LLPVP Matchups can no longer be Scanned or Skipped
LLPVP Draws and Escapes Rewards rescaled
LLPVP Daily Battle Limit reduced to 12
Regular PvP is now enabled after reaching the LLPVP Daily Battle Limit
Fixed several Live AI bugs
Fixed invalid Trophy Loss and Result displays in Starlog
Fixed a bug preventing correct Ship Shaking animations/effects
Fixed a bug with Friend Replay Sharing when either Target is not in a Fleet
Fixed a bug causing an invalid display of Bank VIP Status
Fixed a bug preventing the Bank Menu from refreshing after purchase
Fixed a bug with Room Skins not displaying correctly in Inventory
Crew Prestige options have changed! Please make sure to triple-check any changes before starting a Prestige combination after the 1st of July.
Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.
Good Hunting, Captains!
-SavySoda Team
