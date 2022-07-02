 Skip to content

Brutal Japan | 猟奇の日本 update for 2 July 2022

update Alpha1.1

Thank you very much for playing Brutal Japan.

We have made the following updates
・Fixed a problem that the player can crouch after pressing the C key once instead of holding down the C key.
・Fixed a problem that enemy attacks do not hit while crouching.
・Significant changes to the UI and font of the pause menu and inventory.
・Fixed a problem with the mouse cursor being displayed during the game.
・Replaced some game objects.
・Fixed language settings to be automatically set according to the language of the OS being used.

