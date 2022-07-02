update Alpha1.1

Thank you very much for playing Brutal Japan.
We have made the following updates
・Fixed a problem that the player can crouch after pressing the C key once instead of holding down the C key.
・Fixed a problem that enemy attacks do not hit while crouching.
・Significant changes to the UI and font of the pause menu and inventory.
・Fixed a problem with the mouse cursor being displayed during the game.
・Replaced some game objects.
・Fixed language settings to be automatically set according to the language of the OS being used.
Changed files in this update