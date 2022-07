Share · View all patches · Build 9049423 · Last edited 2 July 2022 – 08:59:03 UTC by Wendy

You can now add your own image as a texture on any body or head using the new "user flavor"

Click the "Open File" button to load an image

Then click the rainbow cone (user flavor) to apply it

You can apply the flavor like the others to bodies or head

Here's a youtube video showing you how to use it



I also fixed a bug- when NP launched it didn't reload your actors selected flavor- now it does