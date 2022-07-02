 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 2 July 2022

199: Early Access 0.12.36 - July 2, 2022 2:48 AM EST

• Re-worked the buff tooltips. Instead of simple popovers with the buff name, they now show the skill description and remaining duration, if applicable. This should make it much easier to determine what buff does what within a party context.
• Fixed a small bug when resetting default options. It no longer yanks you to the General options tab and it now properly updates everything including the hotkeys tab.
• Fixed the calculations and display of everything related to resist physical (Steelclash).
• Fixed the wording in (WAR) Bulwark's tooltip.
• The ease property will no longer appear on magic, rare items until higher levels. Kinda pointless to have a level 1 item with ease on it.
• Fixed a bug that caused meteor's flames to report damage by undefined.
• Finished up some more localization foundational changes.

