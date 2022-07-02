First Wave Completed! ~ Achievement Unlocked

Achievements are here!

Our first update includes a bevy of achievements to reward your hard work on the farm! This update precedes a slew of content updates we're planning over the coming summer. We've listened and noted all the feedback you've kindly provided including bug reports and design critique. We've worked on fixing the enemy spawn points so they don't get stuck at certain waves. After that, spawn points themselves are undergoing a bit of change to add some strategy and challenge to the gameplay.

The achievements are here to also highlight some big changes coming to the game. We want to add more of the farming aspect into the NecroFarm. It's going to be exciting to introduce you to a new side of this game soon!

We hope you enjoy the update as we work on the next!

Changes:

The UI Interface has gotten an updated look: The old UI was plain and simple, with it all of the icons look like each other, thus we have switched to a more colorful Action Bar. Buttons for the actions (i.e. Hoe, water can, seeds and pause menu) are now clickable.

First 5 wave spawn: Previously, the progression was really slow at the start of the game, thus we have moved the spawn points close to the farm house. We hope this will allow players to understand the direction where the monster is coming from and hopefully reduce the slow down for players at the start of the game.

Growing time for the plants have changed: The plants growing time did not feel right with what the plants can do in the game, thus we have updated the growing time for each plant to compensate for the power of each plant.

New plant growing animations: New animations for different plant growths and summoning! Exciting!

Souls and Seeds: Souls and seeds drop chance has increased, this is to help combat the late game drought of souls and seeds dropped by the monsters.



Fixes: