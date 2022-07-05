Rebound v0.62.1 is live

Europeans: Check out the announcement regarding the Heatwave tournament with a €300 prize pool in our Discord.

Announcements for the other regional tournaments will come soon as well.

Display leave button when the match ends, not forfeit button

You can now leave the match as soon as the match ends - no longer need to wait for the end screen.

Fixed leave penalty happening even when the final goal was scored

Before, you could get a leave penalty from leaving 'early', when in reality the last goal was already scored / buzzer buzzed.

This has now been fixed, so you don't need to worry about leaving as soon as the match ends.

Fixed stuttering puck

We removed an outdated feature that would allow you to configure the network smoothing.

Some people were toying around with this, causing stutters in their puck - this is now resolved.

Non-premium can now set the latency sim from last match toggle

People were confused about this setting, thinking latency simulation was only for premium users.

Non-premium can now use the toggle where it'll calculate their latency sim from their last match, which was on by default.

Made leave penalties harsher

You no longer get a warning strike when leaving a match, you immediately get banned for 5 minutes from matchmaking.

If you commit to an online match, you are expected to finish it. With the newly introduced forfeit vote, you can cut it short without penalty if your team agrees.

Increased the idle kick timer from 45 sec to 90 sec

With the removal of backfill, we no longer need to get AFK people out of the match ASAP.

This leaves a bigger grace period for those that didn't realise the queue popped, for example.

Infrastructure upgrades

Upgraded our database. You might see some minor speed improvements.