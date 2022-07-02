Minor Update - New Powers and Bug Fixes

Major changes:
- Bheem's power is now Punch: deal 2 damage to an enemy
- Bhishma's power is now Ganga's Touch: buff a friendly for 2 health and remove negative effects
Bugs fixed:
- Freeze due to app backgrounding or opponent not joining
- Bhishma not dying at 0 health
- Bhishma not getting countered on using weapons
- Server errors due to Bhishma's Kaundinya and Surpanakha's Deathform
- Command units not providing charge
- Store and deck button missing from lobby
- Miscellaneous minor fixes
Changed files in this update