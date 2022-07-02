 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 2 July 2022

Minor Update - New Powers and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9048772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • Bheem's power is now Punch: deal 2 damage to an enemy
  • Bhishma's power is now Ganga's Touch: buff a friendly for 2 health and remove negative effects

Bugs fixed:

  • Freeze due to app backgrounding or opponent not joining
  • Bhishma not dying at 0 health
  • Bhishma not getting countered on using weapons
  • Server errors due to Bhishma's Kaundinya and Surpanakha's Deathform
  • Command units not providing charge
  • Store and deck button missing from lobby
  • Miscellaneous minor fixes
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link