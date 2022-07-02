 Skip to content

She Will Punish Them update for 2 July 2022

Update v0.930

Build 9048704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Army falling down to the ground on the world map.
Bug Fix: Garrison UI overlapping with other UI.
Bug Fix: Fireball on the skirmish map looks too bright.
Bug Fix: wrong spawning position in the Catacomb of Sacrifice.
Bug Fix: custom color doesn't work.
Bug Fix: Can't close the Free Pose Mode menu with the "X" button.
Bug Fix: When clicking Esc to see all menus, there is an overlap when selecting the Furniture Menu.
Bug Fix: Alluring Fantasy armor does not display.
Bug Fix: arrows stuck in the air.
Bug Fix: music volume slider doesn't work.

Changelog:
Adjusted brightness for all levels.
Canceled fireball casting delay to make an instant cast.

