Bigfoots or Bigfeet? DR4X Weekly Changelog #49: 7/01/2022

Sorry for the late update tonight was babysitting my Niece and Nephew.

Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Added new Strigoi unit portrait



-Added new pearwood chest unit portrait



-Added new dark castle building portrait



-Added visual indicator when unit out of AP

--It is a gray completed hourglass that appears over the units if zoomed out and under them if zoomed in



-Added ability to not show out of ap/mp icon from options menu if you want

-Added new cryptid, Bigfoot (Though it isnt neccessarily named that in game since it gets unique generated names/other names like sasquatch, skunk ape and so on)

--What is the plural of Bigfoot? Bigfeet? Bigfoots? A Tread Of Bigfoot, perhaps a murder of Bigfoot, who knows.

--It has some cool abilities and is incredibly rare, though it happens more often on young worlds and ancient worlds.

-Changed stealthed icon to a closed eye

-Added detected icon, which is an open eye



Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where the win and lose music would play repeatedly after you lost if you lost mid AI turn.

-Fixed bug where detected unit wouldnt have any status icons applied (Artifacts, detected etc)

Balancing

-Nothing this time

Suggestion for testers

-Try to find Bigfoot

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time as usual because no one cares about my game except myself it seems.