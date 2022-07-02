 Skip to content

DR4X update for 2 July 2022

Bigfoots or Bigfeet? DR4X Weekly Changelog #49: 7/01/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9048688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the late update tonight was babysitting my Niece and Nephew.
Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Added new Strigoi unit portrait

-Added new pearwood chest unit portrait

-Added new dark castle building portrait

-Added visual indicator when unit out of AP

--It is a gray completed hourglass that appears over the units if zoomed out and under them if zoomed in

-Added ability to not show out of ap/mp icon from options menu if you want

-Added new cryptid, Bigfoot (Though it isnt neccessarily named that in game since it gets unique generated names/other names like sasquatch, skunk ape and so on)

--What is the plural of Bigfoot? Bigfeet? Bigfoots? A Tread Of Bigfoot, perhaps a murder of Bigfoot, who knows.

--It has some cool abilities and is incredibly rare, though it happens more often on young worlds and ancient worlds.

-Changed stealthed icon to a closed eye

-Added detected icon, which is an open eye

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where the win and lose music would play repeatedly after you lost if you lost mid AI turn.

-Fixed bug where detected unit wouldnt have any status icons applied (Artifacts, detected etc)

Balancing

-Nothing this time

Suggestion for testers

-Try to find Bigfoot

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time as usual because no one cares about my game except myself it seems.

Changed files in this update

