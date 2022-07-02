Bigfoots or Bigfeet? DR4X Weekly Changelog #49: 7/01/2022

Sorry for the late update tonight was babysitting my Niece and Nephew.
Lets go...
Gameplay and UI
-Added new Strigoi unit portrait
-Added new pearwood chest unit portrait
-Added new dark castle building portrait
-Added visual indicator when unit out of AP
--It is a gray completed hourglass that appears over the units if zoomed out and under them if zoomed in
-Added ability to not show out of ap/mp icon from options menu if you want
-Added new cryptid, Bigfoot (Though it isnt neccessarily named that in game since it gets unique generated names/other names like sasquatch, skunk ape and so on)
--What is the plural of Bigfoot? Bigfeet? Bigfoots? A Tread Of Bigfoot, perhaps a murder of Bigfoot, who knows.
--It has some cool abilities and is incredibly rare, though it happens more often on young worlds and ancient worlds.
-Changed stealthed icon to a closed eye
-Added detected icon, which is an open eye
Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug where the win and lose music would play repeatedly after you lost if you lost mid AI turn.
-Fixed bug where detected unit wouldnt have any status icons applied (Artifacts, detected etc)
Balancing
-Nothing this time
Suggestion for testers
-Try to find Bigfoot
