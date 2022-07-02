Paint Warfare Hotfix (1.3.1)

Critical Fix
- Fixed an occasional game-breaking bug that caused one person joining to spawn hundreds of characters
Other Fixes
- Fixed hats on the distinguished dino skin
- Fixed falcon in third person
- Fixed a bug that prevented people from equipping hats on the default skin
- Hats now save between swapping costumes in the armoury
Thanks for reading through and supporting Paint Warfare! Head to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!
