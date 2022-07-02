 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paint Warfare update for 2 July 2022

Paint Warfare Hotfix (1.3.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9048647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Critical Fix

  • Fixed an occasional game-breaking bug that caused one person joining to spawn hundreds of characters

Other Fixes

  • Fixed hats on the distinguished dino skin
  • Fixed falcon in third person
  • Fixed a bug that prevented people from equipping hats on the default skin
  • Hats now save between swapping costumes in the armoury

Thanks for reading through and supporting Paint Warfare! Head to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!
*<:)

Toodles!
banana ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1190151
  • Loading history…
Depot 1190153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link