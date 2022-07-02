Paint Warfare Hotfix (1.3.1)

Critical Fix

Fixed an occasional game-breaking bug that caused one person joining to spawn hundreds of characters

Other Fixes

Fixed hats on the distinguished dino skin

Fixed falcon in third person

Fixed a bug that prevented people from equipping hats on the default skin

Hats now save between swapping costumes in the armoury

Thanks for reading through and supporting Paint Warfare! Head to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!

*<:)

Toodles!

banana ;)