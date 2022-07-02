 Skip to content

Airmen update for 2 July 2022

Airmen 1.23.8: Wind Force

Last edited by Wendy

Wind receives a mechanical overhaul this update matching it's direction to cloud movement and applying a force to ships at high altitude. Wind force on a ship is amplified by its shape. A long ship will be affected more by a crosswind and a wide ship will receive a bigger boost from a tailwind for example. Wind forces are only applied at high altitude so pilots can modulate the height of their ship depending on wind direction to take advantage of the speed boost of a tailwind.

1.23.8

Major Features
  • Added a wind force on ships based on altitude and the general dimensions of the ship.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed guns getting stuck firing if the orders menu was opened while firing.

