Alpha Hole Prison update for 2 July 2022

Alpha Hole Prison DLC UnFinished Business - Now with Achievements!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unfinished Business, the continuing story of Viz-Goth and Reaver, now has Steam Achievements. An Achievement has been added to every ending in the long DLC.

Viz-Goth and Reaver have unfinished business. When Miguel is released, leaving his lover Viz-Goth behind, he asks Reaver to watch over him. Reaver wants nothing to do with his former tormenter, but if it wasn't for Miguel, Viz-Goth still wouldn't have a conscience. Reaver grudgingly agrees.

After the decades of torture Viz-Goth inflicted on Reaver, he has no right to ask for forgiveness. The love Viz-Goth feels for Reaver torments him, especially since he knows it will never be returned.

Or could it?

Loaded with hot new animated CGs and giving Alpha Hole Prison Fans the resolution they asked for!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1776020/Alpha_Hole_Prison__Unfinished_Business/

Don't have the base game? Don't miss Y Press Games' highest rated game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1237040/

