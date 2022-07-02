Graphical Update

This updates features a new wider field of view, now the game will look much better on wide displays! Also featured are some other graphical improvements...

WIDER SCREEN

The game will now fill your entire screen, making for a wider and nicer looking field of view!

BEFORE:

AFTER:

This not only makes the game look easier on the eyes, but also increases the range of support for different display resolutions.

BLOOM

Also, you will notice the environment looking a bit more soft and vivid with the new Bloom graphics mode, it will make that new sunshine over the hills look real nice!

On by default, you can toggle this setting in the Preferences menu.

V-Sync

Sometimes the smallest of things can make the biggest difference, a simple V-sync method willl reduce screen tearing on some computers.

This setting may not work optimally on all devices, if this new setting causes performance issues it is recommended that you turn it off in the Preferences menu.