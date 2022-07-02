Update 1.0.11

Small update to fix issue unlocking "Game completed" achievement.
If you solve all the stages by collecting all the items, this achievement will be unlocked.
Thanks for the feedback!
Alysson N. Moraes,
Moraes Game Studio.
