Puzzlecar update for 2 July 2022

Update 1.0.11

Update 1.0.11 · Build 9048290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to fix issue unlocking "Game completed" achievement.

If you solve all the stages by collecting all the items, this achievement will be unlocked.
Thanks for the feedback!

Alysson N. Moraes,
Moraes Game Studio.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1547341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1547342
  • Loading history…
