GunQuest Early Access Release!

GunQuest is officially entering Early Access! As was conveyed in the discord, I was in a low network area for a while, which gave me time to plan and design new ideas for GunQuest. I had a lot of fun creating the new teaser trailer, so be sure to check it out! As for the future of GunQuest, I plan on developing the ruined city, infinite plain, add some more enemies, create a boss battle, and something extra that I'll be asking for input about in the discord server. As always, thank you for your support and see you all next time!

Version 0.0.7.0 Changelog: