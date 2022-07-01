Team Mode + Tweaks, Fixes and More Screen Filters

This update brings a new mode to the game: Team Mode!

Turn it on in the lobby settings and team up with friends, frenemies, bots, online and offline!

Team Mode allows for new strategies and a different gameplay experience. Only one player on your team has to win for the whole team to win! So either go for emptying out your reserves, or block your teammates from getting items to take your team to victory!

In addition, this update includes some new screen filters, which can be changed in the game settings. Check them out!

"Sock Art"



"Mosaic Glow"



And the already available "Lottes CRT"



Other Updates:

Changes to the Hammerhead Oasis level to make it more fun and open

Fixed some issues with spawning on top of other players in the beginning

Some more tips shown in the lobby

Story mode teaser

I hope you enjoy the new mode and updates!

-Mana