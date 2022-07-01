Hotfix patch V0.5.1.B - Fixes Eldor Hathian special skill crashes + more

Hey gladiators, apologies - in the last big build there was a crash that would happen when you fought Eldor Hathian gladiators who were using the wrong species skill ( would cause the game to glitch out and crash to desktop).

I've also fixed the bug where previously saved gladiators did not receive their special skill. Thanks as always for your patience!

Cheers, Oli

V 0.5.1.B ( July 2, 2022)

---- FIXES AND CHANGES --------

• Fixed a bug where Eldor Hathians using a species special power would crash the game

• Fixed a bug where loaded gladiators did not receive their species special power

• Fixed a bug where golems armour could be broken while impervious using Sundered Armour

• Fixed a bug where the training dummy could be driven into the ground

• Misc typo fixes