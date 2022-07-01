v0.4.2 - Monster Traits

This update includes Monster Traits, new Medicine abilities, Bleed wound changes, along with bug fixes and balance changes in response to the previous update.

Save files from v0.4.1 are compatible.

Monster Traits

Monster Traits are small icons that appear when right-click inspecting a monster, to give extra detail about what that entity can do. Hover an icon to see details.



Added 21 traits and icons, which will show up on all creatures.

The monster detail box now also shows current status effects.

Added new effect "Speed Matching" - monsters with this trait speed up their attacks and movement speed to match faster opponents.

Gave "Speed Matching" to Null Champion, Ravager, Bandit Slayer, and Bandit Mauler.

Medicine Skill

The medicine skill needed some more abilities to make it an appealing option to invest in.



Added sound effects for medicine: Bandage, Tea, Forest Tea, Thawing Ointment, Skin Cream, Shadewood Mixture, Soothing Balm, Healing Lotion, and First Aid Kit.

New Medicine Abilities: "Careful Tending", "Cauterize Wound", and "Apply Pressure" .

New Medicine Recipe: "Long-lasting Antidote".

Tweaked level requirements and focus point costs for other Medicine abilities.

Severe Bleeds

Bleed wounds have been separated into two stages, starting off as "Bleed (Severe)" which does 3 damage per turn, but turn into regular "Bleed" wounds after 15 turns, which deal significantly less damage.

Overall, bleed wounds will now deal more damage up front and last longer, but deal a similar amount of damage overall.

_Wounds were always meant to be an on-going annoyance that had the possibility to get out of hand once you had to many. Before, you were incentivized to always deal with a bleed wounds right away.

With this change, there is more of an option to let the bleed wound sit for longer, while still making bleeds an effective tool during combat,_

Other Changes

Added tip text "hold alt to compare" at the bottom item tooltips, where a comparable item is equipped.

Removed "Exhausted" status effect. Starting your turn with 0 energy no longer has any negative effect.

Tweaked how several stats display removing the word "Multiplier" and changing them to display as percents. For example, "Missing Health Multiplier" is now "Missing Health Damage" and will display as +5% instead of x1.05.

Monster abilities "Scorpion Stab" and "Bee Sting" now have a chance to miss.

Prevent temples from spawning too close to the starter temple; prevent temples from spawning right next to caves.

Reduce the chance of rings appearing in barrels; remove ring drop change from crates.

Reduce the number of rings and amulets found in shops.

Increase ghost curse chance.

Ghosts can now be damaged by elemental attacks.

Added new items: Null Clay, Crystal Dust, and Bondage Stone.

Added loot tables drops for null creatures.

Added alternative recovery serum recipe using crystal dust.

Reduced enchanting ability "Special Focus" wisdom gain from 150 to 80 wisdom.

Added new Enchanting ability: "Impromptu Enchanter".

Increased the amount of time rare items stay equipped in black smith and archery shops.

Updated art for torch stands.

Added null bungler creature. Null factories now spawn bunglers instead of flyers.

Reduced the amount of skill experience gained for enchanting or dechanting items.

Fixed enchanting or dechanting items not rewarding experience.

Added descriptions and levels to bandits, gremlins and several other monsters where one was missing.

Slight buff to Null Champion damage and health.

Bug Fixes