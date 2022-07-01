Content Update! v1.03

Kenny, aka Tinfoil here!
Its been a exciting few weeks since our launch and we have been listening to our community and have added in content and QoL features that should hopefully put the game in better state. This update's main focus is adding in a true final level and achievements that reward players to put the game to it's limits in earlier levels.
Content:
Level 15, featuring the city area
Expert Achievements 1-15
5 New achievements
Adjustments to difficulty in level 12 and 2
QoL features:
- Resource Boxes (Ore and Leather) will now buffer resources and pool them, so there is no lag when picking up their resource.
- Levels now have personal best scores
- Achievements now play a sound when unlocked
- 4K is now an option, but some assets will stay at 1080p
- Ping is now shown on the top right of the screen
- Leather is more of a lighter color when untanned for better clarity
- Display names and lobby names are now censored accordingly
Bug Fixes:
- Double pickup between two clients fixed
- Crafting station bug fixed (Likely)
- City and village level map bound adjustments (Will be on-going)
- The tutorial books in L9 and L2 have been adjusted to reduce confusion
What's next?
In the next few weeks, we will entirely focus on only bug fixes, QoL updates, and hats.
