Content Update! v1.03

Kenny, aka Tinfoil here!

Its been a exciting few weeks since our launch and we have been listening to our community and have added in content and QoL features that should hopefully put the game in better state. This update's main focus is adding in a true final level and achievements that reward players to put the game to it's limits in earlier levels.

Content:

Level 15, featuring the city area

Expert Achievements 1-15

5 New achievements

Adjustments to difficulty in level 12 and 2

QoL features:

Resource Boxes (Ore and Leather) will now buffer resources and pool them, so there is no lag when picking up their resource.

Levels now have personal best scores

Achievements now play a sound when unlocked

4K is now an option, but some assets will stay at 1080p

Ping is now shown on the top right of the screen

Leather is more of a lighter color when untanned for better clarity

Display names and lobby names are now censored accordingly

Bug Fixes:

Double pickup between two clients fixed

Crafting station bug fixed (Likely)

City and village level map bound adjustments (Will be on-going)

The tutorial books in L9 and L2 have been adjusted to reduce confusion

What's next?

In the next few weeks, we will entirely focus on only bug fixes, QoL updates, and hats.