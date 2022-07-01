VAIL 0.7.70 Patch Notes

The past few weeks have been crazy but as always, we are adding, fixing and improving VAIL!

If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

Patch Highlights

Frag and Flash Tacticals

Tacticals are important for both casual and competitive play. Since they're so important, both the frag and the flash have been fully refactored and revamped. You now have more control over these baddies by being able to prime them and more precisely plan where and when you want them to detonate. The smoke is still being revamped.

Player Highlights

Due to difficulty seeing players during a match, player highlights have been added to increase visibility. The color of these highlights can be changed in the settings.

Custom Games

Have a rival you have been wanting to 1v1? Or just want to chill with friends in Miru? All of this is now possible with custom games. Custom games allow you to create a lobby with anyone you like, picking the map and mode you want to play.

The Tablet

The tablet has undergone a full UI redesign. It is now closer to what we envision, in terms of look, feel and accessibility

General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• Updated hand grip poses on multiple interactable objects.

• Updated bindings for HTC Vive Wands

• Flash effect no longer carrying over to new round

• Flash tactical now takes player head direction and distance into account, resulting in a much more

accurate blind

• Welcome disclaimer screen added, only visible when opening the game for the first time

• Pre-round time adjusted

• Artifact scan time adjusted

• Changed the model of the Artifact

• New practice targets added to the Armory

• Using Oculus runtime, hand poses are now supported

Map Changes

• All maps - Quality of life pass

• All maps - Competitive integrity pass, blocking all know unfair Artifact Site lines-of-site and head peaks

• Volt - Visual rework

• Khidi - Mid reworked

• Khidi - Added destructible glass

• Maar - Adjusted to improve map flow

• Suna - Tons of new visual updates

• Armory - New easter eggs added

• Armory - Visual pass

Audio

• New Armory music

• New end of round music

• Enemy player footsteps are now much more distinguishable from local and friendly footsteps

• General player attenuation and mix tweaks

• Artifact Scanner sounds are now mixed and attenuated much better

• Puddle footsteps added. Splish splash!

• Footsteps are much quieter when crouch walking

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Finger tracking breaking for other players when they are moving

• Fixed - Virtual Movement Mode not updating

• Fixed - Holstered guns and equipment floating in the air on death

• Fixed - Single-fire mode does not adhere to fire rate limits

• Fixed - Flowers in the armory send you flying

• Fixed - Dropped magazines despawn too quickly

• Fixed - Tablet curser not visible when hovering over an empty area in the tablet

• Fixed - Scanner does not immediately allow you to defuse when grabbing it as Reyab

• Fixed - Colonists can defuse the scanner (Those traitors!)

• Fixed - Footstep audio volume does not change based on player speed

• Fixed - Hard for players to distinguish direction of gunshots

• Fixed - Having a spectator can block players from joining a match

• Fixed - Flashbangs stop blinding players after playing the game for a long duration

• Fixed - Flashbangs blind players no matter what distance they are at

• Fixed - Cannot look away from a flashbang to lessen the blinding effects

• Fixed - Weapon holstering areas too small/large

• Fixed - Clicking 'Exit Game' in a server, instantly kicks you out with no confirmation

• Fixed - Incorrect server password gives you a connection error

Known Issues

• When switching your dominant hand, the ammo counter doesn't immediately update until you respawn or change maps

• Changing magazine grip mode does not change anything until you respawn or change maps

• When Firearm Hand Swapping is on, trying to swap with the UMP45 can causes it to fly away

• First joining a server will give you a default loadout until you respawn

• Oculus Mode cannot see controllers in spectator

• Oculus Mode Hand gestures are not registered

• Smoke coughing will persist until the smoke clears if you die in smoke and respawn

• Spectator controllers have different colors

• Teammate nameplates don't always spawn when a player first joins a lobby

• "Ghost Mag" Magazine glitches in gun when reloaded quickly under high latency to the server