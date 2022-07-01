Alpha Playtest Weekend

New Features:

• Kill Cam now plays on round end to display the last few moments of combat

• Spam Decay now decreases attack size and saturation with lost damage

• New Fight Arena - "The Void"

• Menu selection character avatar previews

• Added round start intro text animations and voice lines

• Added menu selection voice lines

• Fighter death effect now reflects color of opponents slashes

• Tutorial now shows holo weapon previews of the current step

• Stage selection preview images added

Gameplay:

• Single weapon characters now have reduced stagger on block

• Gun weapons now have aim assist

• Analog Sticks can now be used to aim adjust projectiles, moved from grip button for increased directional control

• Gunblade: slash damage increased and slash speed reduced

• Bayonete: reduced shot damage

• Silk Fang: offhand dagger attacks have sidestrike pathing

• Katana: new draw slash opener attack combo

• Single player enemy ai now has 5 difficulties with adjusted values

Performance:

• Optimized slash visuals to improve performance

• Redesigned attack pooling systems to reduce memory

• Various code optimizations for increased cpu performance

Bug Fixes:

• Fixed player load in start of round detection time

• Fade in functional again

• Fixed wrong character on rematch

• Fixed several two handed weapons not blocking strong type attacks