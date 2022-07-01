Alpha Playtest Weekend

New Features:
• Kill Cam now plays on round end to display the last few moments of combat
• Spam Decay now decreases attack size and saturation with lost damage
• New Fight Arena - "The Void"
• Menu selection character avatar previews
• Added round start intro text animations and voice lines
• Added menu selection voice lines
• Fighter death effect now reflects color of opponents slashes
• Tutorial now shows holo weapon previews of the current step
• Stage selection preview images added
Gameplay:
• Single weapon characters now have reduced stagger on block
• Gun weapons now have aim assist
• Analog Sticks can now be used to aim adjust projectiles, moved from grip button for increased directional control
• Gunblade: slash damage increased and slash speed reduced
• Bayonete: reduced shot damage
• Silk Fang: offhand dagger attacks have sidestrike pathing
• Katana: new draw slash opener attack combo
• Single player enemy ai now has 5 difficulties with adjusted values
Performance:
• Optimized slash visuals to improve performance
• Redesigned attack pooling systems to reduce memory
• Various code optimizations for increased cpu performance
Bug Fixes:
• Fixed player load in start of round detection time
• Fade in functional again
• Fixed wrong character on rematch
• Fixed several two handed weapons not blocking strong type attacks
Changed files in this update