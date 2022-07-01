Volatile Yellow fog, passive skills, new craftable melee weapon - v0.16

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing out of bounds Yellow fog, skills now increase/decrease passively, new craftable melee weapon, some changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- out of bounds Yellow fog (reducing fast, causing odd stuff to happen, some of them listed in "CHANGED" section)
- geothermal spring area eruption (off bounds Urdust size, every 25 days)
- new craftable melee weapon
- new "Fat" stat (increased by eating certain foods)
- interiors to some of the ghost town houses
- physics setting (may drastically improve performance)
- bedroll build
- four new achievements (replacing the deprecated ones)
- new specific item combine sounds
- new item consume sounds
- new props/objects
- bullet holes smoke effect
CHANGED
- skills now increase/decrease passively (by doing specific actions)
- Urid arrow now always puts an enemy to ragdoll
- faster item heating
- folding knife different spawn location
- off bounds Yellow fog enemies vanish
- off bounds Yellow fog air catching on fire
- off bounds Yellow fog ranged weapons are only useful in close encounters
- off bounds Yellow fog big Urid fall size & amount
- off bounds Yellow fog vehicle drag
- hot slot text now shows item name
- the train has a longer cooldown
- ghost town visual improvements/changes
- buffed the triple barrel shotgun
- the Yellow fog is now darker
- geyser burst effect smooth end
FIXED
- optimizations
- fire detection (taking priority by distance from player)
- poisoned arrow wasn't damaging enemies (just slowing them down)
