Volatile Yellow fog, passive skills, new craftable melee weapon - v0.16

Another update is here! Introducing out of bounds Yellow fog, skills now increase/decrease passively, new craftable melee weapon, some changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

ADDED

out of bounds Yellow fog (reducing fast, causing odd stuff to happen, some of them listed in "CHANGED" section)

geothermal spring area eruption (off bounds Urdust size, every 25 days)

new craftable melee weapon

new "Fat" stat (increased by eating certain foods)

interiors to some of the ghost town houses

physics setting (may drastically improve performance)

bedroll build

four new achievements (replacing the deprecated ones)

new specific item combine sounds

new item consume sounds

new props/objects

bullet holes smoke effect

CHANGED

skills now increase/decrease passively (by doing specific actions)

Urid arrow now always puts an enemy to ragdoll

faster item heating

folding knife different spawn location

off bounds Yellow fog enemies vanish

off bounds Yellow fog air catching on fire

off bounds Yellow fog ranged weapons are only useful in close encounters

off bounds Yellow fog big Urid fall size & amount

off bounds Yellow fog vehicle drag

hot slot text now shows item name

the train has a longer cooldown

ghost town visual improvements/changes

buffed the triple barrel shotgun

the Yellow fog is now darker

geyser burst effect smooth end

FIXED