Cosmo Clash update for 1 July 2022

Friday Update - 1st July - New Stages & Extra Lives

Build 9047219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings extra lives & 3 new stages - welcome to the RED PITS!

Keep out of the red area, and you'll be fine! Once you're inside, your ship starts degrading! When your bubble bursts, get out fast - or you'll have a melt-down & SPLODE!

This update has 3 new RED PIT themed stages. In future updates, we'll make more variations of this type.

The biggest update this week is the addition of extra lives! Customize amount of extra lives freely in the 'Customize' menu!

