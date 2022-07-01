Share · View all patches · Build 9047185 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 20:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

We have published an update which solves the following known issues:

Lighting has been fixed

House basement door has been fixed allowing player to enter freely

Tree house ladder fixed (in some instances screen stayed black)

Fear visuals trigger has been reduced from 75% to 50% mental capacity

Fixed glitch in dock allowing players to skip a portion of the dock gates

Added a Hint for the Save System, this can be found on the How To Play sub-menu of the Main-Menu and the In-Game Menu.

We will continue to search for any existing bugs and will fix what we find as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience.