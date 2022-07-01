Hi all,
We have published an update which solves the following known issues:
- Lighting has been fixed
- House basement door has been fixed allowing player to enter freely
- Tree house ladder fixed (in some instances screen stayed black)
- Fear visuals trigger has been reduced from 75% to 50% mental capacity
- Fixed glitch in dock allowing players to skip a portion of the dock gates
- Added a Hint for the Save System, this can be found on the How To Play sub-menu of the Main-Menu and the In-Game Menu.
We will continue to search for any existing bugs and will fix what we find as soon as possible.
Thank you for your patience.
Changed files in this update