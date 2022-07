Share · View all patches · Build 9047182 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 20:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands

Hey guys!

This is just a quick update to bring some small optimizations to Lawless Lands and its expansion from my newest project, Chaos Chain!

Update 2.4.6 Change Log:

Changes & Additions:

Added some various small changes to help with keeping the camera centered better than it was previously (This affects both the main game and the expansion)

NOTE: You DON'T NEED TO START A NEW GAME.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː