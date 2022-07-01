SEASON ZERO CHAMPIONS
First of all, congratulations to our official Babble Royale Season Zero Champions!
5CR4BB13
AXCERTYPO
FIZZIX_IS_FUN
BYNAK
BEST459
WANDERER15
MORRACONDA
BBQ
ANCIENT COSMOGRAPHER
NML
BIGGIEMAC42
ASIANPYRO
Each of these heroes will be allowed to add one word to the official Babble Royale dictionary. As soon as we have received them all we will make an announcement with the final list of new words.
NEW FEATURES
In addition to re-setting all player stats, the Season One build posted today has the following changes:
- new MMR algorithm (now takes number of players into account)
- tweaked scoring rules (nerfed bingos, buffed non-bingo big word bonus)
- non-paying players can now choose their drop letter
- non-paying players now have access to basic emotes
- AIR DASH (hot drop evasion tech)
- some small bug fixes and tweaks
We are still planning to transition from early access to official release sometime in early '23 with custom lobbies and more. Stay tuned for additional updates.
Drop by the Babble Discord for more info and discussion, and to salute the Season Zero champs.
IS EVERYBODY HAPPY? GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
-frank & james
Changed files in this update