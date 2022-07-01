SEASON ZERO CHAMPIONS

First of all, congratulations to our official Babble Royale Season Zero Champions!

5CR4BB13

AXCERTYPO

FIZZIX_IS_FUN

BYNAK

BEST459

WANDERER15

MORRACONDA

BBQ

ANCIENT COSMOGRAPHER

NML

BIGGIEMAC42

ASIANPYRO

Each of these heroes will be allowed to add one word to the official Babble Royale dictionary. As soon as we have received them all we will make an announcement with the final list of new words.

NEW FEATURES

In addition to re-setting all player stats, the Season One build posted today has the following changes:

new MMR algorithm (now takes number of players into account)

tweaked scoring rules (nerfed bingos, buffed non-bingo big word bonus)

non-paying players can now choose their drop letter

non-paying players now have access to basic emotes

AIR DASH (hot drop evasion tech)

some small bug fixes and tweaks

We are still planning to transition from early access to official release sometime in early '23 with custom lobbies and more. Stay tuned for additional updates.

Drop by the Babble Discord for more info and discussion, and to salute the Season Zero champs.

IS EVERYBODY HAPPY? GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!

-frank & james