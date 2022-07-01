Polish, polish and polish

Team's Thoughts
Recently we noticed that some features of the game were frequently going unnoticed by new players, so we plan on fixing these issues before adding more content to the game.
Sadly these changes usually take time to plan and implement, so it is taking time, but we hope that what you can do within the game is more straightforward for our saplings.
Additions
- Added an animation when fruit is obtained
- Added a toggle in the performance tab for turning off dynamic grass
Changes
- When choosing the game mode, a third scroll will now appear with the game mode's description
Fixes
- Fixed text in Freeplay prompt being behind buttons
- Bear fruit button on Freeplay prompt now takes you to the main menu
- Fixed a strange interaction between "Nature's Attendants" mutation and the "Cold Mist" crisis that caused the Attendants to be placed anywhere on the map
- Events that should trigger when winter ends no longer happen at the start of the last day of winter
Changed files in this update