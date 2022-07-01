Polish, polish and polish

Team's Thoughts

Recently we noticed that some features of the game were frequently going unnoticed by new players, so we plan on fixing these issues before adding more content to the game.

Sadly these changes usually take time to plan and implement, so it is taking time, but we hope that what you can do within the game is more straightforward for our saplings.

Additions

Added an animation when fruit is obtained

Added a toggle in the performance tab for turning off dynamic grass

Changes

When choosing the game mode, a third scroll will now appear with the game mode's description

Fixes