Scarlet Hollow update for 1 July 2022

July 1st Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9046929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Refactored the code so our engine's built in linter functions properly. As a result, there should no longer be any missing images or errors from misspelled variables in the first 3 episodes.

Minor dialogue changes.

