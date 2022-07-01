7/1/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.3.2

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Well, we're jump-starting July with a mid-sized update fresh off the grill! Here's the next update for the game, be sure to check out the change log below!

After this update is live (give me about an hour on that), I will begin working on the next GIANT update with a lot of new content. That one is gonna take some time, however. I'll keep you all updated with status posts periodically when I have time and something worthwhile to show off. I have a lot of big plans for the next update, so stay tuned for news!

For now, I leave you with this update and the change notes below.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where damage calculations were being incorrectly converted and resulting in nullified way more often than intended

Swapped the icons for Confused and Stunned (They got mixed up somehow)

Fixed Sucker Punch ability adding weapon status effect stats

Fixed Brawl ability adding weapon status effect stats

Fixed Martial Strike ability adding weapon status effect stats

Fixed some text running off screen when talking to Digit

Fixed an issue where the player's character was slightly off center on the screen when moving around (This also fixed a slight visual stutter)

Changes & Additions:

Added "Main Menu" option to the beginning of character creation in case you accidentally hit new game when trying to load a save

Due to player feedback, I have re-added the auto highlight of the box for "Continue" at the main menu if saves are detected

Colorized many of the character creation process choices to look better and also help with the stat allocation process so you can clearly and easily identify which stats go together quickly

All portraits with visible cyberware have been upgraded to look more detailed and more refined

Added a completely/fully cloaked/dark clothed character sprite (Can be used by either gender) to play as

Randomized blackouts when outdoors are much less dark now (They were the same as indoor blackout settings previously)

Randomized blackouts when indoors are slightly brighter now

Random extra damage calculations are now multiplied by the target's resistance to that type of damage (I.E if you hit an enemy for 5 impact damage and get a random extra damage roll of 5 they have a 20% resistance to impact, only 8 damage will be applied instead of 9 - previously it was the full random roll no matter what - This means armor and resistances are much more meaningful now)

Added several new icon art for new states, gear, and items

Opportunity state now gives a slight action point regeneration

Added Cypher Hackpad (Comes with Probe, Firewall, and Data Drain)

Added Probe Program (Lets you see any enemy's resistances and weaknesses in combat)

Added Probe Program animation

Added Firewall Program (Can be used on any ally to boost 40% interference and 20% glitched resistances for 3-6 turns)

Added Firewall Program animation

Added Firewall status effect

Added Firewall state animation

Added Data Drain Program (10-20 Interference Damage - Drain, +5 Init on use, +5% Glitched Chance)

Added Data Drain animation

Rebalanced Exploit Program (Slightly less damage, but slightly faster)

Rebalanced Bypass Program (Costs slightly less, but the effects have been slightly reduced)

Very slightly extended the screen shake duration for when a party member takes damage in combat

Updated Digit's shop

Added wires/power lines to exterior areas to help give a sense of depth and verticality

Slightly reduced the amount of the very bottom row tiles of an area to display so that the screen stays more centered and it helps to reduce slight graphical inconsistencies

Slightly reduced the amount of the furthest right column tiles area to display so that the screen stays more centered and it helps to reduce slight graphical inconsistencies

Added a very small amount to the scroll amount when determining the distance to scroll a map as you move through larger areas to help with keeping the screen centered better and also to give more of a sense of motion

Some various other small tweaks and changes

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game, but it is always recommended. Especially if you encounter any odd issues after a large update.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː