Version 0.5.2.0b is live!

The newest version 0.5.2.0b is available now!

New Fusion System!

Fuse two double items into a new item of the same category but with a higher grade.

Fusing costs Fusion Stones which can be found in inventory loot chests.

Combine your double items and get stronger!

Other Changes:

Hotkeys for tower upgrades added. Just use the number keys to upgrade towers way faster.

Rebalancing of the Kitsune Shuriken Tower. Upgrade cost reduced from 130 to 70 gold.

Fixed some more pathing issues on Asmo's Fortress.

As promised here are some more inventory features. Combine your items to get better ones. Players asked for tower upgrade hotkeys, so I added them. Upgrading many towers in a short time is way easier now. I hope you have fun with this new update! Let me know what you think by joining our community on Discord!

-brimsel