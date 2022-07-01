Version 0.5.2.0b is live!

The newest version 0.5.2.0b is available now!
- New Fusion System!
- Fuse two double items into a new item of the same category but with a higher grade.
- Fusing costs Fusion Stones which can be found in inventory loot chests.
- Combine your double items and get stronger!
Other Changes:
- Hotkeys for tower upgrades added. Just use the number keys to upgrade towers way faster.
- Rebalancing of the Kitsune Shuriken Tower. Upgrade cost reduced from 130 to 70 gold.
- Fixed some more pathing issues on Asmo's Fortress.
As promised here are some more inventory features. Combine your items to get better ones. Players asked for tower upgrade hotkeys, so I added them. Upgrading many towers in a short time is way easier now. I hope you have fun with this new update! Let me know what you think by joining our community on Discord!
-brimsel
Changed files in this update