Rogue Door Defense update for 1 July 2022

Version 0.5.2.0b is live!

Build 9046632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.5.2.0b is available now!

  • New Fusion System!
  • Fuse two double items into a new item of the same category but with a higher grade.
  • Fusing costs Fusion Stones which can be found in inventory loot chests.
  • Combine your double items and get stronger!

Other Changes:

  • Hotkeys for tower upgrades added. Just use the number keys to upgrade towers way faster.
  • Rebalancing of the Kitsune Shuriken Tower. Upgrade cost reduced from 130 to 70 gold.
  • Fixed some more pathing issues on Asmo's Fortress.

As promised here are some more inventory features. Combine your items to get better ones. Players asked for tower upgrade hotkeys, so I added them. Upgrading many towers in a short time is way easier now. I hope you have fun with this new update! Let me know what you think by joining our community on Discord!

-brimsel

