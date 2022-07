Share · View all patches · Build 9046594 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 18:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 60 and Alpha 60.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

Changed: The bug reports are now sent to a new bug report server

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.