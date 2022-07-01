Update Notes for July 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 9046548 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 19:09:26 UTC by Wendy

-Changed Infest so that creatures already turned to your side will no longer resurrect again if they die with Infest

-Improved speed of enemy turn in cases where framerate is below 60

-Fixed bug where exiting to Start Menu from deck selector screen would also initiate combat behind the Start Menu

-Fixed bug where Infested creatures spawning already on your side (via Broodfathers or Drynurses, for example) would give teeth rewards upon death

-Fixed bug where the Brothers Egg wouldn't heal when player used Blood Shield on them (credit Woodledude)

-Fixed issue where cards with a kill count of 100 or higher would have the kill number obscured by the skull (credit Woodledude)