Update Notes for July 1st

-Changed Infest so that creatures already turned to your side will no longer resurrect again if they die with Infest
-Improved speed of enemy turn in cases where framerate is below 60
-Fixed bug where exiting to Start Menu from deck selector screen would also initiate combat behind the Start Menu
-Fixed bug where Infested creatures spawning already on your side (via Broodfathers or Drynurses, for example) would give teeth rewards upon death
-Fixed bug where the Brothers Egg wouldn't heal when player used Blood Shield on them (credit Woodledude)
-Fixed issue where cards with a kill count of 100 or higher would have the kill number obscured by the skull (credit Woodledude)
