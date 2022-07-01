 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ardor update for 1 July 2022

Update Notes for July 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 9046548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed Infest so that creatures already turned to your side will no longer resurrect again if they die with Infest

-Improved speed of enemy turn in cases where framerate is below 60

-Fixed bug where exiting to Start Menu from deck selector screen would also initiate combat behind the Start Menu

-Fixed bug where Infested creatures spawning already on your side (via Broodfathers or Drynurses, for example) would give teeth rewards upon death

-Fixed bug where the Brothers Egg wouldn't heal when player used Blood Shield on them (credit Woodledude)

-Fixed issue where cards with a kill count of 100 or higher would have the kill number obscured by the skull (credit Woodledude)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link