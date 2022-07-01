V.0.1.18 - Hotfix!

-Added ability for throwing spears to use shields but not great shields.
-Added level requirements to great shields they were not in place yet.
-Adjusted Billboards & LOD's.
-Disabled particle lights for loot bag, pickups, and world objects.
-Fixed shield socket for great shield on back.
-Fixed fences hurting players on the inside.
-Fixed ranged attacks not working under lag (I hope).
-Fixed knight animation fixes.
-Fixed farm pens not spawning animals.
-Fixed steel great shield variants not adding elemental protection.
-Tweaked mantid size to fit in the dungeons.
-Tweaked summon sizes to be 20% smaller.
-Tweaked building piece to ensure when deleted that the piece is destroyed.
-Tweaked great shields to have different stats more block chance and armor.
-Tweaked non-great shields have lower block chance and lower armor.
-Tweaked great shields to have a slower attack speed then normal shield.
-Tweaked texture sizes to allow for lower spec machines to run the game.
-Tweaked the water texture and added more performance from water.
-Tweaked throwing Spears melee to have a 25% chance to break instead of infinite swings.
-Tweaked throwing Spears to unequip shield if you run out of Spears via melee or throwing them.
-Tweaked throwing knifes to not do x2 damage on melee but does x1.5 now.
-Tweaked meat to be able to be crafted with all berries type instead of one.
-Tweaked loading screen with new images.
