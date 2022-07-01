Stats Menu, Coins, Cloud Saves, and More!

Changes:

-All stats and coin info is saved to the cloud, as well as most settings.

-Added hit markers for using drumsticks as weapons.

-Added colorized hit markers based on body hit, head shot, heal, and kill.

-Increased the size of the healing staff hit box from 0.7 to 1.0 to make it easier to heal players that are moving.

-Added a kill counter.

-Added a stats menu for tracking gameplay statistics.

-Added more information for the Resolution setting in the Options menu so it now shows the refresh rate of each option.

-Made the settings persist better between scenes and closing/restarting the game.

-Added a few new achievements based on the new stats.

-Added seagulls to the beach and ocean area.

-Added bird sounds.

-Killing goblins now has a chance to drop bones, drumsticks, and coins.

-Fixed enemy bots not dropping bones when killed by a bow or spell.

-Fixed enemy bots dropping too many bones when killed by poison knives.

-Fixed a problem where the downed meter would get paused if they player opened their escape menu.

Introducing Coins:

-Coins are given for winning or losing a match, found around the map as random items, dropped by

goblins when killed, and dropped when destroying objects.

-Coins will be used to purchase skins and perks in upcoming updates.

-Coins will automatically be picked up when the player gets close enough to them.

-Coins are found separately for each player, so no need to fight over them.

Introducing the Store (Coming Soon!):

-When a player starts the game for the first time, they will only have a few player skins unlocked.

-New skins will be unlocked in the Store after achieving certain stat requirements.

-New skins can be purchased by spending coins at the Store.

Introducing Perks (Coming Soon!):

-Perks will buff players when playing Defense Mode games.

-Perks will unlock after achieving certain stat requirements.

-Perks and upgrades can be purchased after they are unlock inside the Store.

Known Issues:

-There is a connection issue that happens when players switch who is hosting and who is the client. I am working on it, but for now you have to restart your game when switching host and client.

-If a host makes a team before the clients spawn in, the clients will not see the team that the host made.

-Poison knives sometimes stick to players when they throw them. They do not cause damage though. It is only a visual issue.

-Enemy AI is buggy. I plan to improve it after I finish the store and perks system, so please be patient.

-I get the occasional report of UI items not being displayed correctly while in 4K resolution. If you are finding issues, please contact me in the Steam Discussions page so I can fix the issues.

-I am also working on the auto crossbow. It does not shoot exactly straight right now. This is because I am changing it so it has aim down sights. Sorry for the slightly off aiming in the mean time.

-Also, some of the spell sounds are too loud. I will be balancing their volume.