Mercury Fallen update for 1 July 2022

Patch Update 33.2

Patch Update 33.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Thanks for all the great feedback, support and reports. I’m currently working on various tweaks and fixes and this patch update includes some of them. Be sure to check out the release notes below. and have a great weekend!

Release Notes

  • Adjusted build cost and decor of large planter
  • Fixed: Game scenario data not loading correctly in some instances
  • Fixed: Opened stasis capsules generating copies of existing colonists on save/reload in some instances
  • Fixed: Colonists not assigned to a schedule when loading a save game in some instances
  • Fixed: Newly created colonists from the clone chamber not appearing on mini-map

