Test update

Hello, dear testers of our game!

In today's patch, we broke a couple of old features, and added a bunch of new bugs.

The camera now rotates normally in freeze mode (if you didn't know, the freeze is turned on by pressing the F button)

You can now exit the windows in the main menu by pressing the Esc button.

Added the function of viewing objects through walls for propov. (To be honest, this function was, but it didn't work).

Now you can't get into a room with a password through Quick Play.

And many more small changes.

The update weighs so much because particularly smart testers decided to look at the content of the game files, and we had to hang an encryption key on this case. Thanks to the very smart testers.

Your Ruthenium Studio.