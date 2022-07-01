Haptic Vibration Added - Weekend update

Adds haptic vibration feedback. In future updates I'll also add the ability to toggle off haptics, but for now it will just be on. Vibration intensity increases with hit magnitude etc. under the hood I've also added code to differentiate between hardware and make some calls to add features based on specific user groups (IE oculus specific fixes etc). So hit mechanic updates are underway along with extras for Quest2 users, and will be periodically released shortly.