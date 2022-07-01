Free Expansion Available: Bonus X

Use your freely earned Silver to purchase the 4 new Things in the Bonus X expansion set!

This set includes:

Melon Head

Dark Watcher

Wood Devil

Genius Loci

Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:

Shellycoat no longer can move Tokens from your Realm.

Norn now provides +1 Mana and looks in your Wastepile again..

Inmyeonjo now costs 4.

Crow’s Nest no longer locks up when your Wastepile and Stockpile are both empty.

Kapre properly interacts with other Things that adjust Mana.

Wight gives Rot properly.

Wraith’s text now correctly says “Lands” instead of “Things”.

Eloko no longer counts itself when being Picked.

Muldjewangk puts moved Construct on top of the Stockpile.

Updated Zombie’s text to match new behavior.

Fixed a crash in Zombie.

Updated Tapire-iuara’s text to match new behavior.

Nisse correctly adjusts Haunted House’s Honor value.

Gingerbread Man treats Haunted Houses like Houses.

The number of Gingerbread Houses in the game scales like regular Houses.

Big Bad Wolf no longer locks up if a player does not own any Houses.

Hiisi works like its text describes.

Certain interactions would break Boomerang. This has been fixed.