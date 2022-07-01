Public Testing Updated with 4 new case files and monsters.

We're moving the new content teased in the last dev blog over to the public_testing branch. There's still a little work to do and we have yet to bring in the new cosmetic types (clothing, glowsticks etc) but overall we think it's in a good state to be tested by a larger audience. Please be aware, translations have not yet been completed (except in French, thanks to ShadowBoy) and there will likely be some smaller lighting bugs around some of the maps.

This update brings changes for the case files gamemode, a save system, a shop, daily objectives as well as an overhauled Chapter 5.

Yes, yes... we said we were happy with Chapter 5 in the last dev blog, however, I personally wanted to go ahead and rework it to reduce the overall length of time as well as to make it less confusing overall. It's more condensed and should be clearer as to what needs doing. Chapter 6 is coming along nicely, no news on that just yet.

Have fun with the new maps/enemies!

Changelog

Chapter 5 reworked to be shorter and more linear

Added new items (map, revive bracer)

Added currency in the form of Jonny Honks Prize Tickets

Added in-game store using the new currency (no microtransactions)

Added drag-interaction, updated the cryptex to use it

Added Trenches Map type

Added Trenches Monster (new)

Added Trenches Puzzle (new)

Added a save system; Exiting the game will place a checkpoint that you can continue from

Added Bamboo Forest Map type

Added Bamboo Forest Monster (new)

Added Bamboo Forest Puzzle (new)

Improved animations for the flashlight

Improved visibility of the lantern

Added Manor Maze type

Added Manor Monster (new)

Added Manor Puzzle (new)

Added a new puzzle to the sewers

Added support for flashlight skins (coming soon)

Added support for glowstick skins (coming soon)

Added Daily Challenges board

Added Hardcore mode

Added Hardcore-only Cosmetics

Added collectible currency in mazes

Improved performance of custom occlusion system in cases (should improve fps a little)

Improved performance of grass

Added sounds for seal pickup and inserting

Improved shadows

Added [Redacted]

Added [Redacted] [Redacted]

Added the ability to create custom cases

Added public lobby options

Updated server list to include new options

Reworked Difficulty formula

Added a new generation algorithm that can generate the map differently in areas

The Sewer map-type will now reduce the valves required if it can't fit the objectives

Updated the burning well on the cornfields mazetype to now be a fire-zone (deters wickerman)

Added loadout screen to lobby

Fixed an issue where monsters wouldn't always target the nearest player

Updated the swamp dogs to make them disengage when they don't have a direct line of sight to the player

Improved visual quality of players, internally reworked to allow for clothing cosmetics

Added randomised objectives for maps

Added new "common" cosmetics

Fixed a bunch of bugs

Increased the level cap