Update v3.0.0-b1560

Hey everyone! Hope you've enjoyed the big v3.0.0 update so far! We wanted to push out a quick hotfix dealing with some of the bigger issues before the long weekend.

Fixes

Fixed save file progression from previous game versions not being imported correctly from the Steam Cloud

Fixed the Holster eating stored weapons when entering the next floor

Fixed Dove being able to find Shovels

Fixed Skeleton Knights being able to spawn as lords

Fixed the Monocle not revealing gold piles and diamonds embedded in walls

Fixed speedrun timer not pausing in the All Character selection room after the first loop

Fixed Rifle, Blunderbuss and Crossbows not displaying the "Reloaded!" flyaway

Fixed Monkeys gaining too much health when grabbing a player in Randomizer mode

Fixed red chess pieces dropping blue particles

Fixed provoked secret shopkeepers not always moving to the bottom-right after the player leaves the shop

Fixed Dove not being able to unlock progression content in single-zones

Fixed Spiders falling off the walls of trapdoor penalty boxes

Fixed bombs not exploding within a secret shop while the player is on the main floor

Fixed Tempo not always spawning a Sarcophagus on boss floors

Fixed Obsidian Armor being absorbed on pickup when AMPLIFIED content is disabled

Fixed freeze spell's duration ticking down on boss enemies before entering the arena

Fixed the coin multiplier not being lost when failing to dig a wall while the Boots of Leaping are equipped

Fixed the Pawnbroker not leaving behind a large gold pile

Fixed Shrine of War not applying to Dead Ringer's minibosses

Fixed being unable to skip parts of Nocturna's final boss fight using the Boots of Lunging (this was possible in v2.59)

There are also a couple of bugs specifically with XBOX controllers and Linux that we're still looking at, but here are some workarounds:

In order for controllers to work, Steam Input must be enabled for Crypt of the NecroDancer. If you press a controller button on the intro screen, the controller will automatically be activated.

Xbox 360 controllers are too sensitive to diagonal inputs. This can be fixed by changing the D-Pad mode from "8-directional" to "4-directional" in the Steam Input controller configuration.

The Linux version does not boot up from Steam on some distributions. To fix this, open the game's properties in the Steam library, navigate to the "Compatibility" tab, enable "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool", and choose the "Steam Linux Runtime"

We are also aware that mods published in v3.0.0 are not yet visible on the Workshop - we're working on a fix for this, stay tuned!