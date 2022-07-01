Unreal Engine 5 visual update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's been a long time since last update because of recent political events, unfortunately.

Our company decided to add blood effects for players who want to replay the game with some visual novelty!

Since Unreal Engine supports Lumen global illumination system, we've decided to enable it in our game. You will be able to notice some subtle changes in lighting, especially with emissive materials involved!

Although multiplayer impletentation failed in the end, the option to try it will be present in the main menu, maybe some of you will be able to launch it somehow.

Also, save system is still buggy despite our efforts! Our one-man team decided to give up on this shet after 2 months of trying.

You can switch to PLAYTEST version in steam game options under the "Betas" tab

Have fun slaying!