STRIDE Hotfix is Live!

Hey!

We just released a hotfix for yesterday's update. It should fix some of the known issues and bring a few gameplay changes.

We added:

• System that slows down the wall of death at sharp turns in the Endless mode;

• New sections for the generation pool that were impassable before.

We fixed:

• Drone teleportation;

• Drones no longer spawn a second time if a quest is restarted;

• The shotgun damage against snipers is increased, also their bodies now are discarding from shot's impact;

• New sounds and effects.

We changed:

• The "chain" quest was removed because of its unpopularity among players;

• The healthpacks no longer spawn if your HP is full;

• Optimized some of the new sections from the generation pool.

Let us know what you think about these changes! Feel free to share your feedback and noted bugs in our Discord community.

Cheers,

Joy Way