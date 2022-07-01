Share · View all patches · Build 9046106 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Update 3.0

First of all, i wanted to thank you all for your patience, it has been hard times lately,

Important, duo to engine update, old saves will not work with this new update

New Features:

UI Rework and improved interactions

Mutant Nests you can Burn using Molotov and obtain Nest Sample item

New area (POI) - Trader's Camp (you can get the dog from the traders)

Dog Companion you can give four orders:

GO TO (The dog will move wherever you want, also if pointing at or near an enemy dog will enter attack mode)

STAY (Dog will stay where he is)

DEFENSIVE (Dog will auto attack any enemy nearby)

FOLLOW (Dog will follow you everywhere, but will not attack anyone)

Meat/Fish Drying Rack

Double Barrel Shotgun

Crossbow

Improved AK-47 with sight attachment

Saw Blade Axe

Mace

Molotov (To burn nests)

C4 trap

Driveable Log cart that can auto-pick logs in the area

Stone Crate (stores Ores and Stones)

Ingot Crate (Stores Ingot)

Improved running animations

New animation system (drinking, ignite, eating meat) (more will be added to the system in the upcoming updates)

Bug fixes

PS: Expect hotfixes and improvements in the upcoming days/weeks