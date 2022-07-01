Update 3.0
First of all, i wanted to thank you all for your patience, it has been hard times lately,
Important, duo to engine update, old saves will not work with this new update
New Features:
UI Rework and improved interactions
Mutant Nests you can Burn using Molotov and obtain Nest Sample item
New area (POI) - Trader's Camp (you can get the dog from the traders)
Dog Companion you can give four orders:
- GO TO (The dog will move wherever you want, also if pointing at or near an enemy dog will enter attack mode)
- STAY (Dog will stay where he is)
- DEFENSIVE (Dog will auto attack any enemy nearby)
- FOLLOW (Dog will follow you everywhere, but will not attack anyone)
Meat/Fish Drying Rack
Double Barrel Shotgun
Crossbow
Improved AK-47 with sight attachment
Saw Blade Axe
Mace
Molotov (To burn nests)
C4 trap
Driveable Log cart that can auto-pick logs in the area
Stone Crate (stores Ores and Stones)
Ingot Crate (Stores Ingot)
Improved running animations
New animation system (drinking, ignite, eating meat) (more will be added to the system in the upcoming updates)
Bug fixes
PS: Expect hotfixes and improvements in the upcoming days/weeks
Changed files in this update