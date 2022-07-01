 Skip to content

Legend of Keepers update for 1 July 2022

Hotfix 1.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9045932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Base Life of the Slaveholder’s Hydra intern has been increased from 250 to 400.

  • Base Life of the Slaveholder’s Hydra intern has been increased from 300 to 500.

  • Power ratio of the Slaveholder’s Hydra’s Fire Breath attack has been increased from 0.3 to 0.5.

  • Base Life of the Slaveholder’s Father of the Damned intern has been increased from 350 to 450.

  • Stacks of Elemental Resistances applied by Engraved Chalice Decoration increased from 1 to 2.

  • Fixed an issue where players were stuck in the Master’s room at the end of the Preparation Phase.

  • Fixed an issue with the Mot’s passive eating the wrong monster when placed at the back.

  • Fixed an issue with monsters dying from DoT in the Tomb room causing the fight to hang.

  • Fixed several issues in the Tomb room causing the game to hang if the last monster was killed by reflected damage such as the Ignited Shield Buff.

  • Fixed several issues with the Skeleton Lord’s passive when placed at the back in the Tomb room as well as unwanted interactions with the Crystal Skull artefact.

  • Fixed an issue with Yes, Mother trap dealing ice damage instead of air damage.

  • Fixed an issue with the Hydra Blood trap where monsters would keep the health bonus after a dungeon when being defeated.

  • Fixed the Hydra Blood trap’s description displaying 200% instead of 100% at level 1 and 300% instead of 200% at level 4.

  • Fixed an issue with Obsidian Dagger and Longevity Idol artefacts not giving the correct amount of permanent stats to monsters.

  • Fixed an issue with the team edition tool for Endless and Ascension modes not refreshing the UI for the available elements when entering the editor or when adding/removing a monster or a trap.

  • Fixed an issue with The Death’s level 4 upgrade not keeping the level 2 upgrade values for the Harvest attack.

  • Fixed an issue with the Ice Fragment artefact where monsters would gain more stacks than intended when using Ice AoE attacks.

  • Fixed an issue with the Bouquet of Sardines Decoration not applying the correct amount of random Bonus stacks.

  • Fixed several issues with the Skeleton Master where controller support couldn’t be used to select the Master before starting a run and was not working in the Master’s talent tree.

  • Fixed several typos.

