Hotfix 1.1.0.1

Base Life of the Slaveholder’s Hydra intern has been increased from 250 to 400.

Base Life of the Slaveholder’s Hydra intern has been increased from 300 to 500.

Power ratio of the Slaveholder’s Hydra’s Fire Breath attack has been increased from 0.3 to 0.5.

Base Life of the Slaveholder’s Father of the Damned intern has been increased from 350 to 450.

Stacks of Elemental Resistances applied by Engraved Chalice Decoration increased from 1 to 2.

Fixed an issue where players were stuck in the Master’s room at the end of the Preparation Phase.

Fixed an issue with the Mot’s passive eating the wrong monster when placed at the back.

Fixed an issue with monsters dying from DoT in the Tomb room causing the fight to hang.

Fixed several issues in the Tomb room causing the game to hang if the last monster was killed by reflected damage such as the Ignited Shield Buff.

Fixed several issues with the Skeleton Lord’s passive when placed at the back in the Tomb room as well as unwanted interactions with the Crystal Skull artefact.

Fixed an issue with Yes, Mother trap dealing ice damage instead of air damage.

Fixed an issue with the Hydra Blood trap where monsters would keep the health bonus after a dungeon when being defeated.

Fixed the Hydra Blood trap’s description displaying 200% instead of 100% at level 1 and 300% instead of 200% at level 4.

Fixed an issue with Obsidian Dagger and Longevity Idol artefacts not giving the correct amount of permanent stats to monsters.

Fixed an issue with the team edition tool for Endless and Ascension modes not refreshing the UI for the available elements when entering the editor or when adding/removing a monster or a trap.

Fixed an issue with The Death’s level 4 upgrade not keeping the level 2 upgrade values for the Harvest attack.

Fixed an issue with the Ice Fragment artefact where monsters would gain more stacks than intended when using Ice AoE attacks.

Fixed an issue with the Bouquet of Sardines Decoration not applying the correct amount of random Bonus stacks.

Fixed several issues with the Skeleton Master where controller support couldn’t be used to select the Master before starting a run and was not working in the Master’s talent tree.